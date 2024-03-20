India’s mineral output records 5.9% growth in January

Wednesday, 20 March 2024 14:17:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s mineral output growth was recorded at 5.9 percent in January this year, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a government statement on Wednesday, March 20.

Minerals showing positive growth in January over the corresponding month of 2023 were magnesite 90.1 percent, copper concentrate 34.2 percent, coal 10.3 percent, limestone 10 percent, bauxite 9.8 percent, manganese ore 7.8 percent, natural gas 5.5 percent, lead concentrate 5.2 percent, iron ore 4.3 percent, lignite 3.6 percent, zinc concentrate 1.3 percent and petroleum crude 0.7 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth include gold -23.4 percent, chromite -5.2 percent and phosphorite -44.4 percent.