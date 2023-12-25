India’s MOIL Limited achieves highest ever manganese ore output in 2023

Monday, 25 December 2023 10:57:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government run miner MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 1.6 million mt in calendar year of 2023, the highest ever in a year and up 26 percent over previous highest output achieved in 2019, according to a company statement on Monday, December 25.

The company achieved sales of 1.4 million mt in 2023 also the highest ever since 2007, the company said.

During the period from April to November 2023, MOIL conducted effective core drilling of 9,389 metres, demonstrating a notable 2.5-fold rise over the same period in the previous year, the company statement said.