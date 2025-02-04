 |  Login 
India’s MOIL Limited sees 17% rise in manganese ore output in January

Tuesday, 04 February 2025 10:22:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run MOIL Limited achieved manganese ore production of 160,000 mt in January this year, up 17 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Tuesday, February 4.

The company reported sales of 157,000 mt during the month, also up 17 percent year on year.

During the first nine months (April-January) of the fiscal year 2024-25, MOIL Limited’s cumulative manganese ore output was recorded at 1.49 million mt, up four percent, and sales during the period totaled 1.296 million mt, a rise of four percent, both year on year.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

