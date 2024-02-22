﻿
India’s mineral output records 15.1 percent growth in December

Thursday, 22 February 2024 14:18:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mineral production recorded a growth of 15.1 percent year on year in December last year, according to data released by the ministry of mines on Thursday, February 22.

Mineral production during the April-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24 recorded a growth of 8.5 percent year on year, the data showed.

Important minerals showing positive growth during December 2023 included magnesite 83.7 percent, lead concentrate 16.5 percent, lignite 14.6 percent, copper concentrate 13.7 percent, limestone 12.5 percent, coal 10.8 percent, zinc concentrate 7.8 percent, bauxite 6.6 percent, natural gas 6.6 percent, manganese ore 4.0 percent and iron ore 1.3 percent.

Important minerals showing negative growth were petroleum crude -1.0 percent, gold -29.9 percent, chromite -30.8 percent, phosphorite -31.2 percent and diamonds -74.4 percent.


