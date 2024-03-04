﻿
India’s NMDC Limited reports 12% fall in iron ore output in February

Monday, 04 March 2024 15:00:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 3.92 million mt in February this year, a decline of 12 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Monday, March 4.

The company reported total iron ore sales of 3.99 million mt in February this year, up six percent year on year.

During the April-February period of the fiscal year 2023-24, NMDC Limited achieved iron ore output of 40.24 million mt, a rise of 13 percent, and sales of 40.48 million mt, a growth of 21 percent, both year on year, the company said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

