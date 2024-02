Friday, 02 February 2024 10:17:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run miner, NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.54 million mt in January 2024, up 8 percent over corresponding month of previous year, a company statement said on Friday, February 2.

The company reported total iron ore sales of 4.56 million mt, a rise of 18.75 percent.