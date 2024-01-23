﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s LMEL sees 44% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 10:03:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian iron ore miner and steel producer Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) has reported a net profit of INR 3.31 billion ($39.94 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 44 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, January 23.

Total revenue from operations was reported at INR 19.1 billion ($230 million) during the quarter, up 91 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company also approved construction of a 4 million mt per year capacity pellet plant including a slurry pipeline, at its existing plant site at Ghugus in the western state of Maharashtra.

An investment to the tune of $271 million will be riding on the pellet plant project to be funded through internal accruals, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Red Sea security crisis hits exports of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Ltd sees 1% rise in pellet output in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 35% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s RFL sees 42% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s RINL Limited sees losses narrow in H1 FY 2023-24

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s MAL sees 4% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

15 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees net profit rise 16% in Q2 FY 2023-24

15 Nov | Steel News

India’s MAN Industries sees 769.8% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

14 Nov | Steel News

India’s SAIL back in profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

13 Nov | Steel News

India’s SMEL sees 335% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2023-24

13 Nov | Steel News