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India’s JSW Steel to invest $500 million to expand and modernize US operations

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 10:11:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited will invest an estimated $500 million to expand and modernize its operations in the US, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, June 30.

The investment will cover the company’s facilities in Mingo Junction, Ohio, and Baytown in Texas, which would include commissioning a vacuum tank degasser and an advanced slab caster.

These new facilities built with a capex of an estimated $165 million over three years will enable JSW US to produce 12-inch steel slabs and eliminate the need to import such slabs from Brazil and other countries, the company said.

According to the company, the new capability will allow it to supply customers across North America with steel that is entirely melted and manufactured in the United States.

The Mingo Junction plant, a shuttered steel mill acquired and revived by JSW in 2019, has been transformed into one of North America's most modern slab-making facilities, JSW Steel Limited said.

Meanwhile, the company's plate and pipe mill in Baytown is undergoing a separate $110 million modernization program, with commissioning scheduled for October 1, 2026.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 

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