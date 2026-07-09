India’s JSW Infrastructure to build $219 million captive jetty to support JSW Steel’s greenfield steel mill project in Odisha

India’s JSW Infrastructure Limited will construct a 52 million mt per year capacity captive jetty to provide infrastructure support to group company JSW Steel Limited’s 13.2 million mt greenfield steel mill under construction in the eastern state of Odisha, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday, July 9.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, JSW Jatadhar Marine Services Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure, has executed a novation agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited, the subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited which is implementing the steel mill project.

The jetty will be developed by JSW Jatadhar Marine under the build, own, operate, share and transfer (BOOST) model at a cost of more than $219 million.

The dedicated marine facility is expected to handle imports of key raw materials while facilitating exports and domestic movement of finished steel products, substantially reducing logistics costs and turnaround time, the company said.