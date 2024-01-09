﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 12% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Q3 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 11:11:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated crude steel production of 6.87 million mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 12 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Tuesday, January 9.

Capacity utilisation at Indian operations stood at 94 percent for the third quarter, the filing said.

Crude steel production from its Indian operations was reported at 6.63 million mt, up nine percent year on year.

JSW Steel Ohio-US reported production of 0.24 million mt in the given period, a growth of 191 percent year on year, the company reported.


Tags: Crude Steel India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel’s crude steel output in India up 6% in Q3 FY 2023-24

08 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

05 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 13.63 percent in late December

05 Jan | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel output increases further in Nov, output rise forecast for 2024

03 Jan | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week-on-week

02 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s crude steel output forecast to rise 1.7% in Q1 2024

28 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.9 percent week-on-week

28 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.14 percent in mid-December

25 Dec | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

World crude steel output up 3.3 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News