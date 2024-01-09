India’s JSW Steel sees 12% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Q3 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 11:11:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has reported a consolidated crude steel production of 6.87 million mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 12 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Tuesday, January 9.

Capacity utilisation at Indian operations stood at 94 percent for the third quarter, the filing said.

Crude steel production from its Indian operations was reported at 6.63 million mt, up nine percent year on year.

JSW Steel Ohio-US reported production of 0.24 million mt in the given period, a growth of 191 percent year on year, the company reported.