Friday, 16 February 2024 11:42:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.362 million mt in January this year, up seven percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, February 16.

The company reported a crude steel output of 2.286 million mt in January from its Indian operations, up six percent year on year, and an output of 76,000 mt from JSW Steel US-Ohio, a rise of 55 percent year on year, the company statement said.