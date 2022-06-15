India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 31% rise in crude steel output in May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:14:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a crude steel production of 1.789 million mt in May this year, up 31 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, June 15.

The company’s production of flat rolled products totaled 1.28 million mt in May, up 29 percent, and its long product output came to 386,000 mt, up 25 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel production capacity of 18 million mt, with finished product capacities of 12.5 million mt of flat products and 5.5 million mt of long products.