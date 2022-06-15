﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 31% rise in crude steel output in May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:14:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved a crude steel production of 1.789 million mt in May this year, up 31 percent year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, June 15.

The company’s production of flat rolled products totaled 1.28 million mt in May, up 29 percent, and its long product output came to 386,000 mt, up 25 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel has an installed annual crude steel production capacity of 18 million mt, with finished product capacities of 12.5 million mt of flat products and 5.5 million mt of long products.


Tags: Crude Steel Longs Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW Steel 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News

Italy’s crude steel output rebounds in April

18 May | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group’s sales revenues up 179.1 percent in Q1

28 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 8.9% in March from February

21 Apr | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 8.1 percent in March

20 Apr | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 5.9% in February from January

22 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in January from December

22 Feb | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher revenues and net profit in 2021

11 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in December from November

25 Jan | Steel News