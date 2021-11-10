﻿
India’s JSW reports six percent rise in crude steel output in October

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 13:56:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has reported crude steel production of 1.425 million mt during October this year, up six percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, November 10.

The company reported plant utilization capacity of 95 percent during the month.

It reported flat steel production of 1.045 million mt during October this year, a rise of seven percent and long product production of 334,000 mt, a growth of 11 percent, year on year.

JSW commenced trial production from the second phase expansion of its mill during the month, but the output was not included in production data for the month, the company said in the filing.


