India’s JSPL to rename itself as ‘Jindal Steel Limited’ to reflect core business

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 09:53:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will rename itself to “Jindal Steel Limited (JSL)” to better reflect is core business of steelmaking, a company statement said on Tuesday, June 17.

The proposed name change will take effect following requisite approvals from shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other regulatory bodies as required under applicable laws, the statement said.

As part of the renaming proposal, consequential amendments will be made to the company's Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, it added.


