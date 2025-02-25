India’s JSPL to focus on AI adoption to enhance operational efficiency and quality

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will focus on enhancing operation efficiency, improving product quality, strengthening safety measures, and driving sustainability through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, company sources said on Tuesday, February 25.

Towards this goal, JSPL has appointed Mohan Srivastava as the chief AI officer (CAIO), a data scientist, to lead the AI transformation in the company, the sources said.

His mandate is to drive the organisation's overall AI strategy, aligning it with business objectives, and ensuring that AI initiatives create value and deliver measurable results, the sources said.

This is in line with India’s ministry of steel which recently called upon the domestic steel industry to focus on advancing AI to optimise process across production and adopt innovation challenging traditional practices.

In a discussion with industry representatives, the steel ministry had highlighted the potential of AI and machine learning (ML) in enhancing not only production processes but also asset management, safety, quality control, data analytics, environmental impact assessment, and human resources management.