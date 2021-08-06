﻿
English
India’s JSPL records eight percent rise in steel output in July

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:05:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has recorded steel production of 650,000 mt in July this year, up eight percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, August 6.

The company’s total steel sales in July came to 670,000 mt, a rise of five percent year on year and about 40 percent of total sales during the month was accounted for by exports, the company said.

“Despite the second wave of the pandemic-related disruptions, we are on track to achieve our annual steel production target of 8.25 million mt by the close of the fiscal year 2021-22,’ JSPL managing director, V R Sharma, said.


Tags: India  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  Jindal  |  similar articles »


