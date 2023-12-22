﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL inks pact with JSPL to secure working capital against monthly sales of semis

Friday, 22 December 2023 15:00:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein the latter will provide RINL $108 million in form of working capital advance and raw material and in lieu source semis in return, officials in RINL said on Friday, December 22.

They said that the advance working capital received from JSPL will be utilized by RINL to restart its third blast furnace lying idle since January 2022 and in return it would supply 90,000 mt of cast blooms to JSPL.

According to the officials, the following the agreement, RINL will be able to generate additional revenue from increased sales of about 100,000 mt per month even after meeting committed supplies to JSPL and raise sales turnover by $60 million per month and slash losses by $12 million per month.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL likely to participate in RINL privatization at end of January

30 Dec | Steel News

Indian Railways seeks private investor to construct steel forged wheel unit

15 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSPL likely to participate in RINL privatization at end of January

30 Dec | Steel News

Indian Railways seeks private investor to construct steel forged wheel unit

15 Sep | Steel News