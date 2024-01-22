﻿
India’s JSPL commissions new hot strip mill at Angul steel mill

Monday, 22 January 2024 11:16:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has commissioned a new 6 million mt per year capacity hot strip mill (HSM) at its integrated steel mill in Angul in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Monday, January 22.

Supplied by SMS Group, the HSM is capable of producing 1.00 mm thick and 1,680 mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like transfer bar cooling, an edge heater, a coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of superior value-added grades.

Commissioning of the HSM positions the company to cater to various sectors, including auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanising, and colour coating, the statement said.

JSPL is ramping up the capacity of the Odisha plant to 11.6 million mt per year from the existing 5.6 million mt per year. The company also has a plan to further double it up to 24 million mt per year subsequently.


