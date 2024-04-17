India’s JSL and UK-based SBTi ink pact to develop measures to meet emission reduction targets

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 15:07:45 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited has inked a pact with UK-based global climate action body Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to develop measures which will help the company meet its net emission targets, a JSL statement said on Wednesday, April 17.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is taking various measures to reduce the carbon component in its emissions to nil by 2050. The company plans to generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum with the target to reduce carbon emissions by over 1.35 million mt by the target date.

As part of the collaboration with SBTi, a comprehensive assessment of JSL’ss greenhouse gas inventory will be conducted across the operations of the company and the entire value chain, the statement said.

“The development marks the beginning of a rigorous process to develop ambitious, science-driven emissions reduction targets. By aligning with SBTi’s standards, we aim to significantly reduce carbon footprint and inspire positive change within the industry,” JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.

SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.