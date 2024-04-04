India’s JSL to exit subsidiary Jindal Coke Limited

Thursday, 04 April 2024 14:41:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel Limited (JSL) will exit its subsidiary Jindal Coke Limited by selling off its residual 26 percent equity stake in the company by September this year, JSL said in a statement on Thursday, April 4.

JSL had earlier sold off a 4.87 percent equity stake in Jindal Coke Limited, as part of its exit strategy.

Jindal Coke Limited is in the business of processing, finishing and dealing in all kinds and forms of coke and coke products at a facility with a capacity of 0.43 million mt per year at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha.

It has also the coke oven undertaking from Jindal Stainless Limited.