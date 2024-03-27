India’s JSL and IIT ink pact to collaborate on R&D and production of primary alloys

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 12:21:41 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), at Kharagpur in West Bengal have signed an agreement to collaborate in research and development in metallurgical projects for primary alloy production and material characterization, a company statement said on Wednesday, March 27.

The collaboration will focus on metallurgical projects, such as process optimization, materials characterization, and primary alloy production, it said.

Under the terms of the agreement, IIT Kharagpur will provide technical consultancy and engage in academic and industrial research to enhance productivity and process improvements, JSL said.