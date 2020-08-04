India’s JSPL records 29 percent rise in steel sales in July

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 14:55:53 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Tuesday, August 4, has reported steel sales of 637,000 mt in July of the current year, up 29 percent compared to sales during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement issued by the company.

JSPL’s stand-alone steel production in July this year was reported at 603,000 mt, up 13 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the company reported.

The company’s export sales during the month were recorded at 250,000 mt, or about 39 percent of total sales of the company in July.

Total consolidated sales of the company including JSIS Oman amounted to 762,000 mt in July this year, up 25 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

JSIS Oman recorded an 11 percent increase in production at 137,000 mt, while its sales were up six percent at 125,000 mt, the company said.

“India Inc. is getting back to normal amid the Covid-19 crisis as companies mend supply chains, get more workers back on the job, and as steel demand increases,” V K Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.