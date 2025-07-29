India’s JSPL officially renamed as ‘Jindal Steel Limited’

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has been officially renamed as “Jindal Steel Limited’ (JSL) following approvals received from the government, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, July 29.

The company will continue to operate as a limited company limited by its shares named under Jindal Steel Limited, it said in the filing.

"Jindal Steel & Power Limited has officially changed its name to Jindal Steel Limited, effective 22 July 2025, following approval from the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India," the filing said.

The change reflects the company's sharpened focus on its core business in steel and its strategic direction as a dedicated, future-forward steel enterprise.

The new name reinforces clarity of identity, both within India and globally, the company said in a separate statement.