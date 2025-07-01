India’s JSPL commissions galvanizing line at its Angul integrated steel mill

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has commissioned its first galvanizing line at its Angul integrated steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Tuesday, July 1.

The galvanizing line is part of the company’s estimated $400 million investment plan to bolster its production of downstream value-added products.

The newly operational galvanising line will manufacture both galvanised and galvalume steel products, marketed under the Jindal Panther Galvanised and Zinkalume brands

The Jindal Panther Galvanised product range includes full hard, soft, and skin-passed galvanised steel, essential for items like air conditioners, white goods, electrical panels, ducting, coolers, vehicle bodies, and more. They also serve as ideal base material for pre-painted galvanised iron (PPGI).

Meanwhile, Zinkalume Galvalume products feature an aluminium-zinc-silicon alloy coating, enhancing corrosion resistance and thermal durability. These are used in solar structures, refrigerator backs, fuel tanks, and pre-painted galvalume (PPGL) applications.

The line also enables the production of thinner hot rolled galvanised coils, crucial for tube manufacturing, tank farms, silos, and pre-engineered buildings, along with high-strength galvanised steel for automotive underbody components.