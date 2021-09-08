India’s JSPL achieves six percent rise in steel output in August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:41:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) recorded a finished steel output of 660,000 mt in August this year, up six percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 8.

During the month, JSPL achieved sales of 710,000 mt, up four percent over August 2020, the company said.

“Notwithstanding subdued construction activities due to the ongoing monsoons in August, the company has maintained strong momentum in sales and production,” it added.