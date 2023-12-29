﻿
English
India’s JSL to generate 1.9 billion units of clean energy per year

Friday, 29 December 2023 12:21:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per year through its green energy initiatives, the company said in a statement on Friday, December 29.

The initiatives have the potential to reduce carbon emissions by over 1.35 million mt per year, the statement said.

Jindal Stainless will generate over 1.9 billion units of clean electricity per annum through its wind-solar hybrid, floating and roof-top solar plants, according to our newly released sustainability report," it said.

The company has already entered into partnership with ReNew Power Limited to deliver 100 megawatts of round-the-clock renewable energy.

JSL is the country’s largest stainless steel producer with a capacity of 3 million mt per year.


