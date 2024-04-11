﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CARE Rating reaffirms India-based JSL’s credit rating with stable outlook

Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s CARE Ratings reaffirms credit ratings of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) with ‘stable’ outlook, a company statement said on Thursday, April 11.

It was stated that the credit rating agency CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the company’s long-term rating at “CARE AA” with ‘stable’ outlook and has also affirmed the company’s short-term rating at CARE A1+.

CARE Ratings pointed out that the reaffirmation of rating assigned to the bank facilities and instruments of JSL factors in the continuation of resilient operational and profitability performance of the company in different economic cycles, as demonstrated by its consistently improving sales volumes and higher-than-envisaged profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation, and taxation (PBILDT) per tonne from the fiscal year 2021-22 to 2022-23.

The reaffirmation further factors sustained improvement in the company’s financial risk profile, with significant deleveraging activity undertaken by the company during the past few years, leading to persistent improvement in its debt coverage metrics, JSL said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s JSL to exit subsidiary Jindal Coke Limited

04 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSPL takes operational charge of iron ore complex in Venezuela

27 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL and IIT ink pact to collaborate on R&D and production of primary alloys

27 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $79 million in sustainability projects to cut carbon emissions

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to inaugurate green hydrogen plant on Tuesday

26 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSL and MSME Tech Centre ink pact to manufacture defence and aerospace product components

12 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees net profit surge 272 % in Q3 FY 2023-24

01 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless seeks scrapping of import duties on ferronickel, molybdenum

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSPL commissions new hot strip mill at Angul steel mill

22 Jan | Steel News

Red Sea security crisis hits exports of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited 

19 Jan | Steel News