India’s JSL and MSME Tech Centre ink pact to manufacture defence and aerospace product components

Monday, 12 February 2024 12:26:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited and MSME Technology Centre have inked an agreement for manufacture of value-added stainless steel products for use in missile launches and satellites, JSL said in a statement on Monday, February 12.

The collaboration will enhance the manufacturing of essential components and sub-assemblies crucial for the development of equipment across defence, aerospace, and other industries, JSL said.

In a bid to strengthen India’s defence and aerospace manufacturing, JSL has inked a deal with MSME Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam, for manufacturing value-added products for the missile and satellite launch vehicle segments, the company said.

As part of the deal, fabricated and machined components, and sub-assemblies will be manufactured out of special alloys, it said.

The products to be made as part of this agreement will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters, JSL said.

JSL has previously supplied material for key projects under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), such as satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV Mk-3 and moon vehicles Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, among others.