﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless seeks scrapping of import duties on ferronickel, molybdenum

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 11:27:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s largest stainless steel producer, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), has applied to the Indian government seeking the scrapping of import duties on key raw materials, JSL Limited managing director Abhudhay Jindal said in a statement on Tuesday, January 30.

“One of our long-standing demands is that the government abolish the import duties on raw materials for stainless steel production, that are not available in the country. Therefore, we have sought that import duties on ferronickel and molybdenum be scrapped in the forthcoming national budget 2024-25,” he said.

At present, the import duties on ferronickel and molybdenum stand at 2.5 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

Mr. Jindal said that the government had earlier abolished import duties on pure nickel and stainless steel scrap and that the levies should be scrapped for all other stainless steel raw materials also.


Tags: Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties Jindal 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply during the week

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ex-EU scrap prices jump up by $8/mt

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 5. 2024

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 5, 2024

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 31, 2024

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Deal prices for import scrap in Pakistan mainly stable

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import offers for scrap in India soften slower than buyers’ price ideas

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 18.75 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore production increases at Vale in 2023

30 Jan | Steel News

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap in Philadelphia

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials