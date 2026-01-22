India’s JSL sees 27% rise in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 8,280 million ($90.48 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 26.6 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday, January 2026.

The company reported total revenues of INR 105,180 million ($1.15 billion) during the third quarter, a rise of 16.6 percent year on year.

On the export front, global trade sentiments remained subdued due to elevated uncertainties and protectionist measures in key western markets, against the backdrop of tariffs imposed by the United States and the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the company reported.

As a result, the company’s share of exports in its total sales declined to 5.4 percent in the December quarter, compared to 8.5 percent during the same period a year earlier, it said.