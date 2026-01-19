India’s Jindal SAW sees 49% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

India’s Jindal SAW Limited achieved a net profit of INR 2,580 million ($28.50 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a decline of 49 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, January 19.

The company achieved total revenues of INR 49,430 million ($544 million) during the quarter, a decline of 6.2 percent year on year.

Jindal SAW Limited is a leading producer of longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) and helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes, DI pipes, seamless pipes and iron ore pellets.