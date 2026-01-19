 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Jindal SAW sees 49% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

Monday, 19 January 2026 10:15:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal SAW Limited achieved a net profit of INR 2,580 million ($28.50 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a decline of 49 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, January 19.

The company achieved total revenues of INR 49,430 million ($544 million) during the quarter, a decline of 6.2 percent year on year.

Jindal SAW Limited is a leading producer of longitudinal submerged arc welded (LSAW) and helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes, DI pipes, seamless pipes and iron ore pellets.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s Jindal Stainless sees consolidated net profit rise 32% in Q2 FY 2025-26

11 Nov | Steel News

Jindal India commences coated steel sheet supplies to white goods manufacturers

28 Oct | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW sees 64% fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 FY 2025-26

20 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 7% rise in crude steel output in India in Q2 FY 2025-26

09 Oct | Steel News

Jindal India Limited commissions new downstream steel mill in West Bengal

09 Oct | Steel News

Jindal Steel doubles Angul steel mill capacity with new 5 million mt BF

29 Sep | Steel News

India’s JSL commissions Primetals to modernize plate mill

14 Aug | Steel News

Indian stainless steel producers seek antidumping levy on imports

11 Aug | Steel News

India’s MSSSL orders advanced blooming mill from Danieli

06 Aug | Steel News

Odisha starts land acquisition process for JSW Steel-POSCO greenfield mill project

06 Aug | Steel News