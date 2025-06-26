 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSL Limited to make Indonesian arm into step-down subsidiary

Thursday, 26 June 2025 10:10:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has approved a proposal to make PT Glory Metal Indonesia (PT GMI) a step-down subsidiary of itself, a JSL statement said on Thursday, June 26.

PT GMI was set up as a joint venture entity for investing, developing, constructing and operating a stainless steel melt shop facility in Indonesia with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt per year.

By increasing its stake beyond 49 percent in PT GMI, JSL will be empowered to appoint the majority of directors in the Indonesian company and better align it with the overall objectives of JSL, India’s largest stainless steel producer said in the statement.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Jindal 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL to rename itself as ‘Jindal Steel Limited’ to reflect core business

17 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSL targets 30 percent rise in stainless steel exports in FY 2025-26

20 May | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees net profit fall by 82% in Q4 FY 2024-25

05 May | Steel News

India’s JSPL slips into red in Q4 of FY 2024-25

01 May | Steel News

India’s JSUL to modernize its hot strip mill

11 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSL inks pact to source solar energy and reduce conventional energy dependency by 40%

11 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSL mulling $5 billion investment to construct greenfield stainless steel facility

28 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $80 million to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030

13 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSPL to focus on AI adoption to enhance operational efficiency and quality

25 Feb | Steel News

India’s Jindal Steel Odisha installs new hot strip mill

12 Feb | Steel News