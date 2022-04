Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:29:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited achieved total sales of 1,011,292 mt in the fiscal year 2021-22, up 23 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, April 12.

Domestic demand increased in segments like lifts and elevators and railways, but demand in consumer segments like pipes and tubes remained muted due to destocking owing to the increase in raw material prices, the company statement said.