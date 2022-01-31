India’s Jharkhand state starts process for auction of nine mineral blocks

Monday, 31 January 2022 11:17:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand has commenced the process of auctioning nine mineral blocks including reserves of iron ore, limestone, graphite and bauxite, a government statement said on Monday, January 31.

“The Directorate Geology and Mines of Jharkhand has started the process of auction by preparing mining blocks of mineral-bearing areas under the prescribed rules and provisions of the central government, and a total number of nine mineral blocks will be auctioned,” the government statement said.

However, government officials declined to disclose any timelines for completion of the auction process.