Indian ferrochrome and ferroalloy producer Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has reported a net profit of INR 1.17 billion ($14.04 million) for the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of seven percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 6.

The company achieved total revenues of INR 6.62 billion ($79.12 million) in the given quarter, a decline of six percent year on year.