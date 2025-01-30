India’s IMFA sees 20% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) achieved a net profit of INR 861.30 million ($9.96 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 20 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 30.

The company reported total revenue of INR 6.43 billion ($74.45 million) in the given quarter, down from INR 6.85 billion ($79.31 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that during the quarter it signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with JSW Green Energy One and JSW Green Energy Seven for 70 MW hybrid renewable energy (50 MW AC Solar and 100 MW Wind).