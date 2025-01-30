 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s IMFA sees 20% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

Thursday, 30 January 2025 11:46:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) achieved a net profit of INR 861.30 million ($9.96 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 20 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 30.

The company reported total revenue of INR 6.43 billion ($74.45 million) in the given quarter, down from INR 6.85 billion ($79.31 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that during the quarter it signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with JSW Green Energy One and JSW Green Energy Seven for 70 MW hybrid renewable energy (50 MW AC Solar and 100 MW Wind).


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s SMEL sees consolidated net profit rise 56% in Q3 FY 2024-25

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 202-25

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s steel ministry unveils $2.33 billion expansion plans for SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill

29 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel Limited forecasts flat realisations from domestic sales in Q4 FY 2024-25

29 Jan | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited plans $8.14 billion investment over five years to ramp up iron ore output to 100 million mt

29 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited sees 36% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

28 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Limited sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

27 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 70% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

24 Jan | Steel News

India’s SEML posts 36% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2024-25

19 Nov | Steel News

India’s IMFA sees 40% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2024-25

19 Nov | Steel News