India’s finished steel exports decline by 28% by in January

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:26:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian finished steel exports have been provisionally estimated at 580,000 mt in January this year, a decline of 28 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel, the sole official compiler of industry data, on Tuesday, February 7.

However, finished steel exports in January this year were 33 percent higher than overseas sales achieved by the industry in December 2022, the data showed.

During the first ten months (April-January) of the fiscal year 2022-23, steel exports stood at 5.33 million mt, a decline of 52 percent year on year.

Domestic crude steel production in January has been estimated at 10.68 million mt, marginally lower than 10.96 million mt in the corresponding month of the previous year. Finished steel production in January came to 10.04 million mt, three percent lower than the corresponding month of the previous year.

Finished steel consumption in January amounted to 10.50 million mt, up one percent year on year.