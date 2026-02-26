 |  Login 
India’s crude steel output up 11% in Apr-Jan period of FY 2025-26

Thursday, 26 February 2026 11:45:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s crude steel production during the first 10 months (April-January) of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 138.8 million  mt, a rise of 10.6 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the ministry of steel on Wednesday, February 26.

According to the data, Indian finished steel production during the period came to an estimated 132.26 million mt, a rise of 9.7 percent year on year. Steel consumption during the period amounted to an estimated 133.74 percent, up 6.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

Finished steel exports from the country during the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2025-26 was around 5.48 million mt, a rise of 37.2 percent, and imports declined by 41.4 percent to 4.90 million mt, both year on year.


