India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 6% rise in consolidated steel output in Q3 FY 2025-26

Friday, 09 January 2026 13:35:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated steel production of 7.48 million mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of six percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Friday, January 9.

The company said that steel production growth was maintained during the quarter despite the shutdown of its blast furnace (BF)-3 at its Kalinganagar steel mill in southern India, which is expected to be back in operation in the fourth quarter.

The capacity utilization of its mills in India was reported at 93 percent excluding BF-3.


