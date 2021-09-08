﻿
India’s JSW sees five percent increase in crude steel output in August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:48:53 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited achieved a crude steel output of 1.377 million mt in August this year, up five percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 8.

In August this year, the company produced 899,000 mt of rolled products, a decline of eight percent over the corresponding month of the previous year. “Production of rolled products was lower due to the planned shutdown taken by one converter at the Vijaynagar steel mill in the south,” the company said.

Output of long products was recorded at 301,000 mt, a growth of 30 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The average capacity utilization for August was 92 percent, JSW said.


