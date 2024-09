India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel production of 2.316 million mt in August this year, up one percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, September 12.

According to the company, crude steel production from Indian operations was recorded at 2.249 million mt in the given month, a rise of two percent year on year.

US-based JSW Steel achieved a crude steel output of 67,000 mt in August this year, down from 71,000 mt in August 2023, the company said.