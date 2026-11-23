India's core sector, comprising nine key industries, recorded output growth of 10.9 percent in October 2026, a 31-month high, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday, November 23.

The core sector industries are electricity, refinery products, steel, crude oil, coal, iron ore, cement, natural gas, and fertilizers.

Output growth in September 2026 was initially reported at 7.9 percent and subsequently revised to 8.0 percent.

Six of the nine sectors recorded growth in October 2026, while three contracted. Iron ore, electricity, coal, refinery products, cement and steel recorded increases in output, while fertilizers, natural gas and crude oil registered contractions.

Electricity output recorded the highest growth rate during the month, rising by 30.9 percent, followed by iron ore output, which increased by 26.4 percent. Coal output rose by 23.1 percent, cement production by 15.4 percent and steel production by 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, fertilizer production declined by 12.2 percent, natural gas output by 7.6 percent and crude oil production by 4.1 percent.