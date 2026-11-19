India's ArcelorMittal Nippon Limited (AMNS) will complete and commission its integrated automotive steel complex at its Hazira mill in western state of Gujarat, within the next few weeks, the company said in a statement on Thursday, November 19.

The automotive steel complex is part of AMNS' $6.42 billion expansion of Hazira steel mill and will expand domestic availability of advanced high-strength coated steel used by the automobile industry, the company said.

"The automotive steel complex at Hazira will give Indian automakers a domestic source for more of the specialised grades they have traditionally imported," AMNS vice-president, Ranjan Dhar said in the statement.

The standalone investment on the automotive steel complex is an estimated $963 million.

It is based on technology sourced from the parents- ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel-, and will produce advanced high-strength steel with tensile strengths of up to 1,180 megapascal (MPa), along with galvanised, galvannealed and press-hardened steel grades, AMNS said.

Access to these grades of steel would give automakers more options to use thinner steel in selected components, which would help reduce vehicle weight while meeting strength requirements. Grades can also be used in structures designed to protect occupants in a crash, including B-pillars and door impact beams.

Domestic sourcing can shorten lead times and give automakers and component suppliers more flexibility to plan production, it said.