Raw material security, logistics efficiency, domestic production of specialised steel grades, low-emission manufacturing and a predictable policy environment are five priorities to be addressed if India is to achieve its domestic steel production target of 604 million mt per year by 2047 as envisaged in the draft National Steel policy, according to a statement issued by the Indian Steel Association (ISA), the country's representative body of domestic steel producers, on Wednesday, November 18.

“Steel is not just a commodity. It is the strength behind the nation's progress. The future, however, will not be defined only by the volume of steel that we produce. It will be defined by the quality, competitiveness and sustainability of the steel that we produce," stated Naveen Jindal, ISA president and chairman of Jindal Steel Limited.

Mr. Jindal said that the emphasis should be on reliable access to iron ore, coking coal and steel scrap. He also called for improvements in railway connectivity, port infrastructure, coastal shipping and slurry pipelines to reduce transportation costs and improve supply-chain efficiency.

"Steel investments are large and long term. Predictability in mining of raw materials, energy, logistics, taxation, trade policy and environmental regulations is essential to encourage sustained investment. India supports fair trade, but unfairly priced imports and products that do not meet quality standards cannot be allowed to undermine domestic manufacturing," he said.

On similar lines, the Odisha Steel Producers' Association (OSPA) said that achieving the 604 million mt target would require a more enabling policy framework, particularly in mineral-rich states such as Odisha, where large-scale investments in steelmaking and mining drive demand for land, raw materials, water, energy and logistics infrastructure.

The association has submitted a series of recommendations to the ministry of steel seeking inclusion of proposals related to land acquisition and infrastructure development, besides securing long-term iron ore supplies and rationalising statutory levies.

The OSPA has also sought that government mining companies including NMDC Ltd and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) channel at least 80 percent of their annual iron ore production through long-term linkages reserved for industries based in the respective states.