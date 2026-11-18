Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has firmed up plans to ramp up the capacity of its newly constructed 2 million mt per year pellet plant to 24 million mt per year, company chairman and managing director Amitava Mukherjee in a statement on Wednesday, November 18.

Mukherjee said that increasing the capacity of the pellet plant at Nagarnar in the central state of Chhattisgarh is in line with NMDC Limited's targeted iron ore production of 100 million mt per year, from 50 million mt per year at present.

The pellet plant capacity would be increased in phases, first to 6 million mt, to 13 million mt in the second phase, before achieving its final capacity of 24 million mt, Mukherjee said.

The commissioning of NMDC's 135-km slurry pipeline system and of a 2 million metric tons per annum pellet plant at Nagarnar in September this year marked a significant step towards achieving the target, Mukherjee said.