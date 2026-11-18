The European Union's (EU) antidumping duty on Indian steel exports is adding to an already restrictive trade environment for domestic steelmakers, India-based JSW Steel Limited's joint managing director and CEO Jayant Acharya said in a statement on Wednesday, November 18.

As SteelOrbis previously reported, the European Commission (EC) has imposed AD duties of 9.5 percent for India, 27.9 percent for Japan, 20.7- 27 percent for Taiwan, 3-7.8 percent for Turkey, and 16 percent for Vietnam, following an investigation which found that certain cold rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the EU market at dumped prices.

“There's already a duty of 50 percent and then there is the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as well. By and large, the markets are already restricted. So, this is an add-on duty over the various duties which already exist,” Acharya said.

The 50 percent duty refers to the tariff imposed by the United States on steel imports. The EU's CBAM imposes a carbon cost on imports of products such as steel based on the emissions generated during production.

Acharya, however, said that India's domestic demand is sufficient to support the industry's growth, while reducing dependency on overseas markets.

“The demand in India is enough for us to grow and external dependence is less,” he said.