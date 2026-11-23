Indian steelmaker JSW Steel Limited and Indian renewable energy and clean technology company Jakson Green have inked a trilateral agreement with Australia's MCi Carbon to evaluate the feasibility of converting steelmaking waste and carbon dioxide (CO₂) into commercially viable, low-carbon materials in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday, November 23.

Under the agreement, the companies will assess the application of MCi Carbon's mineral carbonation technology to steel slag and CO₂ streams generated by JSW Steel's operations.

The initiative aims to reduce industrial emissions while transforming steelmaking by-products into valuable materials for the cement and concrete industries, the statement said.

Under the agreement, JSW Steel will provide operational data, representative slag samples and process information. Jakson Green will coordinate the project, contributing expertise in engineering, cost estimation, logistics and project execution.

MCi Carbon will undertake laboratory and pilot-scale testing at its Newcastle facility in Australia to evaluate slag reactivity, carbonation efficiency and potential CO₂ reductions.

The project will also include a preliminary techno-economic assessment to determine the commercial viability of integrating MCi Carbon's technology into JSW Steel's operations. The findings will help the partners evaluate potential large-scale deployment in India.

MCi Carbon's technology accelerates the natural reaction between CO₂ and mineral-rich industrial residues, converting them into stable carbonates. The process permanently embeds carbon within materials that could be used in cement and concrete production, offering an alternative to conventional waste disposal methods.