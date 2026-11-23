India's Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Limited (SMIOL) will invest an estimated $30 million to construct an iron ore beneficiation plant with a processing capacity of 3.5 million mt per year, a company statement said on Monday, November 23.

The plant to be located at Deogiri in the southern state of Karnataka will process iron ore from SMIORE's KTIO mines and part of the ore produced at its Deogiri mines.

The company said the facility will upgrade lower-grade iron ore containing approximately 50 percent iron into concentrate with more than 60 percent iron content, making it suitable for pellet manufacturing.

The project is being developed in two phases, with a longer-term plan to establish two beneficiation units with a combined processing capacity of 7 million mt per year.

The first plant with a planned capacity of 3.5 million mt per year is targeted for commissioning in August 2027, the company said.