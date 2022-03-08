﻿
English
India’s BCCL reports highest-ever coking coal output growth of 61% in Feb

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:41:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the country’s sole coking coal producer and a wholly-owned operational subsidiary of state-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL), achieved coking coal production of 3.24 million mt in February this year, recording its highest-ever growth of 61 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 8.

BCCL also reported a highest-ever offtake growth of 66 percent in February with an increase to 2.93 million mt.

By the close of the current fiscal year on March 31, 2022, BCCL said it will have produced and dispatched 30 million mt of coking coal, the highest figure since 2018-19.


