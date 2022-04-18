India’s BCCL achieves 24% rise in coking coal output in FY 2021-22

Monday, 18 April 2022 10:32:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL) and sole coking coal producer in India, has reported an output of 30.5 million mt of coking coal for the fiscal year 2021-22, up 24 percent year on year, a company statement said on Monday, April 18.

BCCL also commenced production last week from a newly constructed 5 million mt capacity coal washery to supply high-grade low ash content coal to domestic steel mills.

Currently, the miner has a washed coal output capacity of 1.2 million mt per year.